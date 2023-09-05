Sanmar Shipyards launches the first TRAnsverse tug

Marking a major construction milestone, the first in a new generation of multi-purpose tugs — the first TRAnsverse tug — has been launched at Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar’s Tuzla shipyard. Unveiled by the Maersk group’s towage operator Svitzer, Sanmar and naval architect firm Robert Allan Ltd. in 2021, the tug is designed with thrusters in line and an omni directional hull form.

With an overall length of 25.8 meters, molded beam of 12.0 meters, molded depth of 4.5 meters and a maximum draft of 6.3 meters, the TRAnsverse tug is designed to generate higher steering forces than most designs of similar dimensions and provide a unique capability to push, pull and maneuver in all directions.

More on all that in the video:

The design is scalable and suitable for all types of harbor and terminal towage operations.

The two MAN 12V175D-MM main engines of this first TRansverse tug further enhance its green credentials by complying with Tier lll emissions regulations while driving two ASD fixed pitch propellers. It can achieve a bollard pull of 60 tonnes. In addition to its innovative design, emphasis has been put on ease of operation for the onboard crew of up to six.

Sanmar is pioneering new technology tugboats. The TRAnsverse tug joins a wide Sanmar product portfolio that includes its electrically-powered ElectRA tugs, along with LNG-fueled, hybrid, methanol and autonomous tugs.

Sanmar Shipyards chairman Ali Gurun says “we are really looking forward to deliver the tug and comparing the performance of theTRAnsverse design with tractor azimuth and tractor cycloidal design tugs.

“Currently we have electric, LNG and methanol fueled tugs as well as diesel tugs on order and these are coming in TRAnsverse, ASD or cycloidal tractor form. We are proud to be building technologically advanced projects and being the forefront shipyard to use alternative fuels and move the towage industry further down the road to a clean, green and sustainable future.”