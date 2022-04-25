MAN 175D engines will power first TRAnsverse tug

Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards has placed an order for a pair of MAN 12V175D-MM marine prime movers to power the next-generation Robert Allan designed TRAnsverse tug it is building for Maersk group towage operator Svitzer.

The TRAnsverse tug is designed with thrusters in line and an omni directional hull form. The first of these multipurpose tugs will be a 25.8 meter, 60 tonne bollard pull vessel built to comply with IMO Tier III emissions regulations.

The two 2,040 kW-rated MAN propulsion engines will be supplied along with MAN Energy Solutions’ versatile and efficient SCR exhaust gas after-treatment system, enabling the vessel to meet the Tier III standards.

The engines and accompanying SCR systems will be supplied direct to the shipbuilder from the MAN Energy Solutions production facility in Denmark, with a delivery scheduled for December 2022, while vessel completion is planned for third quarter 2023.

“Svitzer is extremely excited with the new and very innovative TRAnsverse tug design which we have developed in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd. The compact 26-meter version of the TRAnsverse tug called for ‘short’ Tier III engines,” said Svitzer COO Ingrid Uppelschoten Snelderwaard. “With the MAN 175D engine we believe we have found the right balance between engine size and power requirement. Our experience with this type of engine is good and we recently used this type of engine for two icebreaking tugs delivered last year.”

MAN 175D

Hakan Tunç, Engineering Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “The excellent collaboration between Sanmar, Svitzer and MAN Energy Solutions’ technical and commercial departments has resulted in optimization at every stage of the development of this innovative TRAnsverse 2600 tugboat design, including its power, crew safety and environmental impact. We are proud to be the builder of this extremely special Svitzer-created and RAL-designed tugboat. We are also happy to try the high speed MAN engine with its SCR solution in this special project.”

“This is just the latest reference for the MAN 175D engine within the tug market sector,” said Benjamin Andres, head of high speed, MAN Energy Solutions. “It clearly demonstrates that the engine is ideally suited to such a demanding application, where its technical and economical credentials stand it in good stead, while its compactness, performance and operational cost benefits are all seen as key aspects for our customers.”

MAN Energy Solutions developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. In three variants of 12, 16 and 20 cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 kW and is optimized for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as super-yachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are served by additional engine variants.