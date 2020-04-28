Rolf Stiefel to lead BV Marine & Offshore in key European region

Bureau Veritas (BV) has appointed Rolf Stiefel as its new Regional Chief Executive based in Hamburg, responsible for Central Europe – Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia. He will be based in the BV regional office in Hamburg. His appointment is effective May 1st.

He will succeed Dr. Hans Gaetjens, who is retiring in July, following a two month hand-over period.

Stiefel is an experienced industry professional who for 17 years has been leading engine sales for WinGD’s slow speed diesel and gas engines, including developing the market for WinGD’s X-DF gas fueled engine.

“Rolf is a very welcome addition to our team,” said Herman Spilker, North Europe Zone Vice President, Bureau Veritas. “He will provide the leadership we need at this challenging time for the industry and in a very important area of activity for BV. He combines the technical expertise and market-facing skills that are necessary for this role.’