New awards take GLDD dredging backlog to $1.1 billion

America’s largest provider of dredging services, Houston-headquartered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD), reports that it has booked recent awards totaling $177 million, taking its dredging backlog to approximately $1.1 billion.

The awards include:

Orange Beach, Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores Engineered Beach Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, Alabama, $32.8 million)

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Inlet, PL 84-99 Rehabilitation Project (Coastal Protection, New York, $27.1 million)

Mississippi River, Baton Rouge to Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Pass Maintenance Dredging Project (Maintenance, Louisiana, $22.1 million)

Atchafalaya River Maintenance Dredging Project (Maintenance, Louisiana, $20.6 million)

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay – Entrance Channel, Maintenance Dredging Project (Maintenance, Florida, $18.6 million)

Beach Nourishment of Cape May Inlet to Lower Township Project (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $16.2 million)

Mississippi River Southwest Pass and Calcasieu River Bar Channel Dredging Project (Maintenance, Texas, $16.1 million)

Other capital and maintenance projects totaling $23.5 million

The Orange Beach, Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores Engineered Beach Renourishment Project in Alabama is designated to rectify the extensive beach damage inflicted by Hurricane Nate and Hurricane Sally. The initiative not only seeks to protect the infrastructure of the City of Orange Beach and provide more expansive recreational beaches and space, but also to contribute to the conservation of local wildlife, including shorebirds, the Alabama beach mouse, and sea turtles. This project is privately funded with support from FEMA and will commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 with estimated completion in the first quarter of 2024.

The Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Inlet, PL 84-99 Rehabilitation Project entails dredging sand from an existing offshore Atlantic Ocean Borrow Area for beach placement from Saltaire to Seaview in Suffolk County, New York. The base contract for $27.1 million was awarded but the project still has $11.3 million in open options pending award for further beach placement. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, and is funded by the appropriations for Fiscal Year 2010 Disaster Relief. Work is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 with estimated completion in the first quarter of 2024.

The Mississippi River, Baton Rouge to Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Pass Maintenance Dredging Project entails dredging material in the Southwest Pass to maintain the operating depths of the ship channel. The base contract for $22.1 million was awarded but the project still has $17.7 million in open options pending award. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and is federally funded. Base work is expected to commence in the third quarter and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Atchafalaya River Maintenance Dredging Project work consists of the removal of shoal material excavated from within the bar channel with disposal at a designated adjacent government furnished disposal area. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and is federally funded. Work is expected to commence and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay – Entrance Channel, Maintenance Dredging Project entails dredging material in the Kings Bay Entrance Channel with excavated material either being used to renourish neighboring beaches or be distributed to designated disposal areas. The client on this federally funded project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, and the U.S. Navy. Work is expected to commence in December 2023, with expected completion in the first quarter of 2024.

The Beach Nourishment of Cape May Inlet to Lower Township Project entails the placement of sand from a designated borrow area onto the designated beach for shoreline protection. The client on this project is the US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, and is federally funded. Work is expected to commence and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Mississippi River Southwest Pass and Calcasieu River Bar Channel Dredging Project includes dredging designated areas to maintain operating depths for the ship channels. The base contract for $16.1 million was awarded but the project still has $11.2 million in open options pending award. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and is federally funded. Work is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024 with estimated completion in the third quarter of 2024.

“These projects bring dredging backlog to approximately $1.1 billion to date,” said GLDD president and CEO Lasse Petterson. “Great Lakes is pleased to add these important projects to our 2023 backlog of capital, coastal protection and maintenance work. Working on these projects allows Great Lakes to help support the overall improvement and resiliency of our country’s environment, coastlines, and infrastructure.”