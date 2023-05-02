Navantia will retrofit Spanish Navy flagship with Azipods

ABB has secured a breakthrough from Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia that will see the Spanish Navy’s flagship, the LHD Juan Carlos I, retrofitted with an electrical propulsion system based on dual ABB Azipod units.

The contract follows a study undertaken by ABB in 2020 to determine the feasibility of installing new propulsors on the ship. The study identified ABB Azipod as a solution meeting the vessel’s requirements for reliability, efficiency, maneuverability and safety.

Due for completion in 2025, the project is the first of its kind on a naval ship. Following the commissioning, Juan Carlos I will benefit from enhanced efficiency and maneuverability to support its varied and demanding naval operations.

“Navantia is proud to make history with the first retrofit of this kind on a naval ship,” said a Navantia spokesperson. “The ABB Azipod propulsion system has proven to be highly effective in ensuring the optimal capacity of our flagship vessel and we look forward to seeing the benefits in operation.”

“We are proud to see our Azipod propulsion system chosen for this project,” said Sindre Satre, Business Line Manager, Coast Guard and Navy, ABB Marine & Ports. “We already have a long track record with highly efficient solutions on the commercial market and now see that our technologies are becoming increasingly viable also for naval vessels.”

ABB’s scope of supply for Juan Carlos I comprises two Azipod propulsors and medium-voltage drives, with support and maintenance available locally from the ABB service center in Spain and worldwide via ABB’s global service network.

While the order for the Spanish Navy flagship is the first for the retrofit of an ABB Azipod propulsion system on a naval vessel, the solution has been maximizing ship performance in the naval patrol segment for several years. In 2019, the Norwegian Coast Guard icebreaker KV Svalbard became the first Azipod-powered vessel to reach the North Pole, where the system’s maneuverability and icebreaking capabilities proved critical.

In its 30-plus years in operation, notes ABB, Azipod propulsion has recorded an availability rate of 99.8% and has been shown to cut fuel consumption by up to 20% when compared with traditional shaftline propulsion systems. The solution’s high maneuverability eliminates the need for tugs in harbor operations and maximizes safety, while its design minimizes vibrations, saves space on board and facilitates maintenance as well as future refits.