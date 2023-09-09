MSC to hold Ship Repair Industry Day

The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) will be hosting a Ship Repair Industry Day on October 10, 2023 at the Norfolk Airport Doubletree Hotel in Norfolk, Va.

MSC is encouraging representatives from ship repair contractors, specialty subcontractors, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), MSC qualified non-OEMs, suppliers, fabricators, MSC Government Owned Contractor Operated (GOCO) ship operators, etc to learn about MSC ship repair opportunities, and to participate in presentations and discussions on MSC Government Owned Government Operated (GOGO) Contracting, GOCO ship repair contracting, Small Business Opportunities and ship repair topics.

“Our focus this year is to improve the coordination and interaction of our OEMs and ship repair partners to collaboratively improve our ability to plan and execute our scheduled maintenance periods on time,” says MSC. “This will be a great opportunity to learn about MSC ship repair, to participate in round table discussions and to network. We intend to kick off a full agenda of topics at 0800.

Please RSVP for the Ship Repair Industry Day by September 29, to the following:

Neil Lichtenstein: [email protected]

Page Archie: [email protected]

Joe Martin: [email protected]