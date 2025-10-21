Modernizing ferry terminals focus of panel at FERRIES 2025 Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES Conference, set for November 4-5, 2025, in the New York City area, will feature a session exploring how ferry operators and engineers are modernizing terminal infrastructure to meet today’s demands for safety, capacity, and connectivity.

The panel, Modernizing Ferry Terminals, will be moderated by Andy Bennet of KPFF’s Waterfront Planning, Design and Engineering group. Panelists include Robert B. Davis, general manager of the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, and Seamus Murphy, executive director of San Francisco Bay Ferry and the Water Emergency Transportation Authority.

Bennet will open the discussion by outlining the design priorities behind Washington State Ferries’ new Mukilteo terminal project. Key factors include improving intermodal connections, designing for seismic resilience, expanding vehicle holding areas, and better separating passenger and vehicle traffic for safety and efficiency.

Davis and Murphy will then share insights from their own recent projects. Davis will discuss the Steamship Authority’s terminal redesign efforts, while Murphy will address San Francisco Bay Ferry’s terminal expansion projects. Both will highlight lessons learned through the design and construction phases, including how evolving ridership patterns, environmental considerations, and community engagement continue to shape modern ferry terminal design.

The session will provide attendees with practical examples of how ferry systems across the country are updating critical infrastructure to improve operations and passenger experience.

Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025 will gather ferry operators, shipyards, naval architects, and technology leaders for two days of sessions and networking focused on innovation, safety, and sustainability in passenger vessel operations.

A unique tour will wrap up the event on November 5, when conference guests are invited to tour the MV Harbor Charger—Governors Island’s newest hybrid ferry. Read more about the M/V Harbor Charger tour. Space is limited.

