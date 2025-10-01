FERRIES 2025 to feature tour of New York’s first hybrid-electric public ferry Written by Heather Ervin









Attendees of Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025 conference will have the opportunity to tour New York State’s first hybrid-electric public ferry, the Harbor Charger, on November 5, following the close of the two-day event. Tour spots are limited.

Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group and built by Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, La., the 1,200-passenger, 30-vehicle ferry marks a major step in sustainable maritime transportation. The $33 million vessel, delivered to The Trust for Governors Island, replaces a 1956 diesel-powered ferry and will serve nearly 1 million annual visitors traveling between Manhattan and Governors Island.

Equipped with Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system, BlueVault battery solution, and EcoMAIN monitoring platform, the Harbor Charger can operate in fully battery-powered, zero-emissions mode or in hybrid diesel-assisted mode. The system is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 600 tons each year while delivering service up to 66% faster than the island’s current ferries.

“Delivering the Harbor Charger to New York Harbor is a proud moment for all of us at Conrad. The ferry is a great example of how traditional craftsmanship and next-generation technology can come together to shape a more sustainable future on the water,” said Johnny Conrad, Conrad Shipyard’s executive chairman. “We are honored to have partnered with the Trust and the people of New York to build a vessel that will serve the community for decades to come.”

The vessel, which features ADA accessibility and modern amenities, will also be highlighted in a panel discussion during the conference. The session will bring together representatives from the design, construction, and technology teams behind the project.

FERRIES 2025 & Tour

Marine Log's 38th annual FERRIES Conference will take place November 4–5 at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson, just across from the Manhattan skyline. Space for the Harbor Charger tour is limited and available to registered attendees.

Marine Log‘s FERRIES 2025 will bring together ferry operators, shipbuilders, regulators, and technology leaders from across North America and beyond. Returning this year as the event’s official association sponsor is SNAME.

