MAN PrimeServ partners with lube oil filtration innovator CJC

MAN Energy Solutions has reached an agreement with Denmark’s C.C. Jensen (CJC) that will see CJC’s lube oil filtration products promoted and sold through MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division.

The C.C. Jensen lube oil filtration system provides an innovative alternative to conventional separators for cleaning oil, promising significant cost savings through aa simple technology for maintaining lube oil in both two-stroke and four-stroke engines. At the same time, it lowers environmental impacts by reducing energy and oil consumption. MAN Energy Solutions says that the system not only fulfills OEM demands for cleanliness “but also delivers a substantial reduction in fuel consumption and an improved CII rating, aligning perfectly with MAN Energy Solutions’ vision for a greener shipping industry.”

The technology is said to deliver 97% in energy savings; up to a 60% reduction in oil consumption; a 99% reduction in lube-oil sludge.

Kim Kjaer, global segment manager, signed the agreement on behalf of CJC; while Serghei Nastas, head of PrimeServ Omnicare, Marine & Power, represented MAN Energy Solutions.

“C.C. Jensen and MAN Energy Solutions have had a strong and powerful technical cooperation for decades,” said Kjaer. “A significant result of this relationship has been the development of solutions that have assisted our mutual customers in achieving clean and dry oil, in the process improving the reliability of oil and equipment, as well as reducing energy consumption and CO2 footprints. As a natural next step, we now add the mutual promotion of these CJC solutions. At C.C. Jensen, we are very proud of the cooperation and see it as an important quality stamp.”

PrimeServ Omnicare is responsible for helping the PrimeServ network extend its service portfolio beyond the standard MAN Energy Solutions scope through concluding global agreements with various OEMs, such as C.C. Jensen.

“Our vision at PrimeServ Omnicare is to help our customers reduce the CO2 footprint of their existing assets by offering technical solutions from our partners that are simple to install and operate, and which have an immediate impact – both on the environment and customer budgets,” said Nastas. “With the C.C. Jensen lube oil filtration system, we have found such a solution.”

The new agreement:applies globally (excepting Brazil, Japan, Korea and Norway) and will see CJC offering local support to customers with MAN Energy Solutions focusing on the marine and power sectors.