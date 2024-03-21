MAN 51/60DF passes the 10 million operating hours milestone.

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its MAN 51/60DF dual fuel engine has passed the 10 million operating hours milestone. The engine was added to MAN Energy Solutions’ portfolio in 2009 and there are now 310 engines currently in service – an increase of almost 100 units since 2022.

The 51/60DF engine can run on a wide variety of fuels including natural gas, biogas, bio-fuel, synthetic fuels, distillates and heavy fuel oil. Available in various power classes from 6.3 to 20.7 MW, it is serviced by MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division/ts.

“This is a significant milestone that stands testimony to the character of this engine,“ said Stefan Eefting, head of MAN PrimeServ Germany. “The 51/60DF has become a fixture in shipping and power-plant operation and stands for absolute reliability – even in high ambient temperatures. Switching between the different fuels happens more or less at the touch of a button and is possible at any point between 0 and 100% load without any loss of power or frequency shift.”

“Fuel flexibility is a must for modern engines,“ Eefting noted. “The 51/60DF is already operating on heavy fuel oil, marine diesel and liquid biofuel, biogas, green synthetic gas (SNG) and is well proven in numerous installations around the world through its compliance with the ever tougher emission requirements of World Bank and IMO. In the coming years, it will also be capable of operation on other green synthetic fuels, including green methanol and by that contribute to the decarbonisation of the energy and maritime sectors.”

MAN Energy Solutions says that the 51/60DF has proven to be extremely reliable in both operation and maintenance. In addition to excellent availability of up to 98%, many of the engine’s core components show remarkably little wear even after extended operation, regardless of whether the engine has been running on heavy fuel oil or gas. Experience to date has also shown that the maintenance intervals achieved have significantly exceeded the expected.

MAN Energy Solutions is the only brand to supply all auxiliary system components to its engines. In addition to the MAN turbochargers integrated with MAN engines, customers receive MAN injection systems, as well as MAN control and automation systems from the one source. Accordingly, all individual systems are optimally matched to one other, meaning that a unique, customized service concept can be offered – a unique selling point for the market.