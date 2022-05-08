Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam closures scheduled

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District says it will temporarily close Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam (L&D) to navigation on the Red River during two separate periods. It will be closed Aug. 15 – Sept. 15 to dewater the upper gate and Oct. 1 – 30 to dewater the lower gate.

The lock will temporarily reopen on approximately Sept. 16 and remain open for 15 days to allow traffic to pass.

During the dewaterings of the upper and lower gate bays, the district will make repairs, inspect the structure, and plan for future maintenance.

The upcoming closure has been coordinated with the USACE New Orleans District’s dewatering of Old River Lock, located upriver of Red River Landing near Angola, Louisiana.

Boggs L&D is the first lock and dam on the Red River and part of the J. Bennett Johnston (JBJ) Waterway system. Located on the Red River at mile 43.8 about 11 miles north of Marksville, La., the lock and dam system is part of the Monroe Navigation Project Office and operated by a contracted company.

The J. Bennett Johnston Waterway traverses over 225 miles from its confluence with the Atchafalaya River to Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana. The waterway includes five locks and dams and five ports, which handle approximately 9 million tons of commodities per year.