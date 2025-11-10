Le Groupe ALMACO opens new Quebec City head office

Le Groupe ALMACO, the Canadian subsidiary of Turku, Finland-headquartered ALMACO Group, has officially inaugurated its new head office in Quebec City, strengthens its international collaboration with Davie Shipbuilding.

As we reported earlier, Davie recently awarded Le Groupe ALMACO a CAD 105 million, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract that will see ALMACO deliver interior accommodation spaces and other essential areas during the Helsinki stage of the build of Canada’s first Polar Max tanker. In parallel, in Quebec, Davie’s shipbuilders and Le Groupe ALMACO will lead the design, procurement, and fabrication of the vessel’s 1,400-ton superstructure.

The new Le Groupe ALMACO head office, located at Place de la Cité in Quebec City, will serve as ALMACO Group’s Canadian headquarters. Polar Max is the first project under this new setup and ALMACO sees the potential for more commercial opportunities with Davie in the future.

David Huchet has been appointed program director & country manager for Le Groupe ALMACO. Based in Quebec City, he will oversee recruitment and strengthen collaboration with Davie, suppliers, and institutions, as well as oversee the Polar Max project.

“Opening our Quebec City office is both a strategic and symbolic milestone,” says Vilhelm Roberts, ALMACO Group’s executive chairman of the board “We are honored and grateful to Davie for trusting us to support the prestigious Polar Max project. We look forward to expanding our long collaboration both in Finland, Canada and beyond. Establishing a permanent base here demonstrates our commitment to being a long-term partner for Davie, the Canadian government, and all Quebecers.”

ALMACO and Davie have partnered since 2015, delivering advanced accommodation and catering solutions for Canadian naval and auxiliary vessels, including the groundbreaking Combat Support Ship, Asterix.

“Davie is a trusted partner, and together we have delivered projects that set new benchmarks in quality and performance,” said Björn Stenwall, president & CEO of ALMACO Group. “Polar Max marks the beginning of a new chapter in Canada, and our Quebec office ensures we are here to stay – to support future shipbuilding programs and to grow together with the region.”

Alex Vicefield, co-owner and CEO of Davie’s parent Inocea Group, said: “We’re proud to see our long-standing partner ALMACO make such an important investment in Quebec. Their presence will greatly strengthen the ecosystem we are building around Polar Max – the most advanced and powerful icebreaker ever constructed for a Western government. Together, we are proving that the National Shipbuilding Strategy is not just about building ships — it’s about building enduring capability, opportunity and confidence in the future of shipbuilding in Quebec, and across Canada.”

ALMACO aims to maximize Canadian content in all its projects by actively recruiting local talent and partnering with local suppliers. As part of the Polar Max project, ALMACO is establishing a first-of-a-kind mobile cabin factory in Quebec, which will streamline the production of high-quality accommodation modules locally. This facility reduces lead times and transportation costs. It also creates skilled jobs and encourages hands-on learning opportunities within the region. ALMACO is fully committed to driving long-term growth in Canada’s shipbuilding industry and reinforcing its role as a dedicated partner to both the local community and broader national initiatives.

“Quebec has a proud maritime tradition and a bright future,” said David Huchet. “Our goal is not only to deliver Polar Max but also to establish a strong, permanent presence here, creating opportunities and supporting Canada’s long-term shipbuilding capacity together with Davie and other local actors.”

Founded in 1998, ALMACO Group is a global turnkey contractor for the marine and offshore industries. The company designs, builds, and modernizes complete accommodation, catering, and laundry areas onboard vessels, as well as providing full living quarters for offshore units.

The company has offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and the United States.