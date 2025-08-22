Groupe ALMACO awarded CAD 105M Polar Max EPC contract Written by Nick Blenkey









While the hull of Davie’s first Polar Max heavy icebreaker is being constructed in Finland, the vessel will be completed in Canada and that has landed Le Groupe ALMACO a CAD 105 million, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with Chantier Davie Canada Inc. Under the contract, the company, which is Group ALMACO’s Canadian unit, will deliver interior accommodation spaces and other essential areas during the Helsinki stage of the build.

In parallel, in Quebec, Davie’s shipbuilders and Le Groupe ALMACO will lead the design, procurement, and fabrication of the vessel’s 1,400-ton superstructure.

Le Groupe ALMACO says that his dual-build approach not only leverages expertise across two continents but also accelerates the project timeline by allowing major work to proceed simultaneously in both locations and guarantee the timely delivery of the ship to the Government of Canada.

Once the hull is transported from Finland to Canada, the superstructure will be integrated at Davie’s facility in Lévis, Quebec. This approach follows a proven process, successfully used for the delivery of Combat Support Ship (CSS) Asterix —converted by Davie from a containership— to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). Work on the superstructure begins in late summer, with final integration and vessel delivery to Canada by 2030.

To support the Polar Max project and to create a long-term presence, ALMACO is expanding its operations in Canada. ALMACO set up operations in Quebec in 2022 and will open a new Le Groupe ALMACO office in Québec City in September 2025.

Quebec’s role in the Polar Max program reinforces its position as a shipbuilding hub, recognized for innovation, technical excellence, and a highly skilled workforce. In delivering the project, Davie and ALMACO intend to collaborate extensively with subcontractors across Quebec and Canada’s broader shipbuilding industry, ensuring that expertise and economic benefits are shared nationwide. As part of this effort, ALMACO’s role in the Polar Max will generate new jobs in Quebec, creating opportunities for local talent and driving long-term growth in the province’s advanced marine sector.

The company has launched a major recruitment program, combining the knowhow of ALMACO’s Europe-based employees with the skills of Canadian professionals.

A local “cabin factory” will be established in Quebec. This facility, a first of its kind in Canada, will allow Le Groupe ALMACO to produce pre-fabricated modular cabins on site, significantly improving project logistics, efficiency, and quality assurance. The move supports Le Groupe ALMACO and Davie’s shared vision of building local capabilities and fostering long-term industrial growth in the Canadian marine sector.

“Working with Davie again is a proud moment for us,” said Vilhelm Roberts, executive chairman of the board and co-owner of ALMACO Group. “We’ve maintained a close relationship with their team ever since the Asterix Project, and this new contract confirms our shared ambition to deliver world-class vessels while growing local expertise and capacity. We’re not just outfitting a ship—we’re helping to build the future of Canadian shipbuilding together.”

“Polar Max is a once-in-a-generation project that demands the very best from every partner involved, said Davie co-owner and CEO, James Davies. “Our work with ALMACO on Asterix proved that when we combine their world-class expertise with Canadian ingenuity, we deliver faster, better and with greater impact. This is a lasting partnership which will not only help deliver Polar Max on time and to the highest standard – it will also create jobs and develop skills and industrial capability here in Canada.”