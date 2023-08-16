Kongsberg Digital to digitalize entire Höegh Autoliners fleet

Höegh Autoliners is looking to digitalization as well as green ammonia as it looks to reach its net zero by 2040 decarbonization goal. Back in 2019, it became the first customer for Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure solution. Building on that collaboration, Kongsberg Digital and Höegh Autoliners have now formalized an agreement to digitalize the remaining vessels in the car carrier giant’s fleet along with its upcoming ammonia-ready Aurora-class vessels.

Kongsberg Digital says that Höegh Autoliners has been a vital pilot customer, testing new technology such as Digital Twin for the maritime industry, and applications such as Vessel Performance.

Höegh Autoliners has ordered twelve of the giant 9,100 CEU Aurora class vessels and expects the delivery of two vessels every six months starting from the second half of 2024.

The Aurora class vessels will have Vessel Insight installed when they embark on their maiden voyages. The newly signed contract also sees the continued roll-out of Vessel Insight to Höegh Autoliners’ existing fleet, except for a few older vessels, connecting them to the cloud through Kongsberg Digital’s maritime cloud infrastructure throughout 2023.

“We are steadily progressing towards achieving a state of zero emissions while consistently delivering reliable ocean transportation solutions to our global customers,” says Höegh Autoliners CEO Andreas Enger. “In pursuit of this objective, we are actively digitalizing our fleet using Kongsberg Digital’s technology. This will accelerate our path towards more sustainable, efficient, and transparent operations while ensuring that our vessels are at the forefront of digitalization in the industry. Embracing this digital revolution enables us to offer improved services to our valued customers worldwide.”

“With our close history, Höegh Autoliners is more of a partner than a customer to us; the company is a digital, ambitious frontrunner with whom we share a passion for innovation and sustainability,” says Kongsberg Digital CEO Shane McArdle. “The best and only way to meet sustainability ambitions and the ever- increasing emissions regulations within the maritime sector is to work together on the issues at hand. We are proud to be Höegh Autoliners trusted digitalization partner, and Kongsberg Digital is truly looking forward to working closely with Höegh Autoliners in the coming years.”