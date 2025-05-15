Donato Martínez named new Navantia UK CEO

Navantia UK has appointed Donato Martínez as its new chief executive officer. He succeeds Juan Ignacio de la Cueva, under whose leadership Navantia UK has accomplished the first steps of the integration of Harland & Wolff, including the unlocking of key investments for the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) program.

Navantia UK. a subsidiary of Navantia S.A., S.M.E., the Spanish state-owned shipbuilding and engineering company, acquired Harland & Wolff’s four U.K. shipyards earlier this year. Martinez, previously Navantia S.A.’s chief technology and strategy officer and a member of the group’s global executive committee, led the acquisition process and has been instrumental in developing Navantia UK’s business plan.

“I am thrilled to take on the reins of Navantia UK at this exciting juncture. Our vision for Navantia UK is to establish a world-class defense and energy capability that contributes significantly to the U.K.’s industrial base,” said Martínez. “By transferring Navantia’s global expertise, digital systems and shipbuilding technology, we are creating sustainable, high-skilled jobs and building resilient supply chains across the country.”

Since the acquisition in January, Navantia UK has confirmed a GBP 115 million investment programme across its four yards in Belfast, Appledore, Arnish and Methil, with a significant portion dedicated for the major recapitalisation of the Belfast shipyard. The company has already completed the first phase of integration, protecting over 1,000 jobs, and strengthening the leadership team to deliver the FSS program

Navantia UK says that its ongoing investment in modernizing facilities at Belfast and Appledore will reinforce the U.K.’s domestic shipbuilding capacity, whilst the development of Methil and Arnish sites as centers of excellence for energy infrastructure will support the U.K.’s energy security and transition to clean power.

“With the acquisition now complete and our initial integration priorities addressed, this is a natural point for leadership transition,” said Sir Alan Massey, non-executive chair of Navantia UK. “Mr Martínez’s technical background, digital transformation expertise, and experience operating Navantia subsidiaries in international markets position him well to lead Navantia UK’s next phase of growth and development. I would also like to convey my gratefulness and that of the whole team to Juan for his passion and dedication.”