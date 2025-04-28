Navantia UK accelerates modernization of Harland & Wolff

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia’s Navantia UK subsidiary, which completed its acquisition of the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland (and the other H&W yards) in January, has launched a modernization program that aims to transform the historic Belfast yard into one of the most advanced shipbuilding facilities in the U.K., significantly enhancing capabilities and technological infrastructure.

After the acquisition of Harland & Wolff , Navantia UK announced an increase of the GBP 78 million plan included in the FSS (Fleet Solid Support Ship) program. The civil works associated with this investment, which had been temporarily paused in recent months, resumed in March.

The transformation, says Navantia UK, will initially benefit 600 existing Belfast roles with the potential to grow the workforce in the long term by adding more high-skilled jobs – including positions in computer-aided design, advanced manufacturing, and digital systems integration.

Juan de la Cueva, CEO of Navantia UK, said: “This investment marks a watershed moment for U.K.shipbuilding. By combining Harland & Wolff’s proud heritage with Navantia’s global expertise and cutting-edge technology, we are creating a world-class facility capable of delivering the next generation of naval vessels. This modernization programme represents our long-term commitment to U.K. sovereign capability, and to the revival of shipbuilding across the U.K.”

The investment is designed to deliver a comprehensive regeneration of U.K. shipbuilding capabilities, leveraging the opportunity presented by the FSS program.

The modernization centers on three key principles: maximizing productivity, creating skilled jobs, and implementing sustainable manufacturing. Phase one focuses on enhancing capabilities for building vessel hulls, with improvements to delivery systems, stockyard management, and cutting technologies.

The upgrade includes both infrastructure development and advanced equipment installation—featuring new lifting cranes, robotic plasma cutting systems, and automated quality control processes. A fully mechanized panel line for flat panel units will be installed, while the shipyard’s iconic Samson and Goliath gantry cranes will continue to play a vital role in operations.

The FSS program marks the beginning of Navantia UK’s investment to revitalize Belfast’s naval shipbuilding tradition with world-class technology. This revival will be achieved through technical knowledge transfer from Navantia’s Spanish operations, combined with the group’s proven global shipbuilding expertise.

The investment program extends beyond Belfast, with significant upgrades at Navantia UK’s Appledore shipyard in Devon, where bow sections for the FSS vessels are being produced. The company has already committed to purchasing an advanced plasma cutter with expanded bed dimensions and sophisticated bevel cutting capabilities, replacing machinery that has served the facility for more than 20 years.

Navantia UK’s investment strategy also encompasses its Scottish facilities at Arnish and Methil, which specialize in the energy industries. At Arnish, investment has begun including on skills development infrastructure, featuring a new welfare facility, dedicated training center establishment, office space improvements, and enhanced security and parking provisions.