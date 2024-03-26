Davie awarded first contract for design of Canada’s Program Icebreakers Written by Nick Blenkey









he Canadian Government has awarded Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie Shipbuilding) a contract for the design of the six-ship fleet of Canada’s future Program Icebreakers. This is the first contract awarded the shipbuilder under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) since it officially became a partner in it back in April last year.

The new Program Icebreakers will replace the CCG’s medium icebreakers that operate in Atlantic Canada and the St. Lawrence waterways during the winter, and in the Arctic during the summer. In Atlantic Canada, these Program Icebreakers will perform icebreaking services, escort ships through ice-covered waters and help clear ice from harbors and wharves. In the Arctic, they will provide icebreaking support to ships.

According to Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s Minister of Public Services ad Procurement, this first CAD $19.6-million contract will see Davie begin work to develop the initial design. The contract enables the shipyard to initiate project planning phases, such as the initial design to evaluate the requirements to build the ships. As the Government of Canada and Chantier Davie progress in various pre-construction phases, a more defined build schedule will be determined.

Davie president and CEO, James Davies, said: “This is a momentous first step in our journey to deliver a fleet of the largest and most advanced icebreakers ever built in and for Canada.”

Davie says that it will establish a Program Icebreaker project management and design office and that it is committed to recruiting teams of highly skilled shipbuilding professionals, who will drive all aspects of constructing the world’s largest order book of heavy icebreakers.

Additionally, Davie will engage critical subcontractors to design and certify the vessels to established safety, environmental, and performance standards.