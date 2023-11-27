Corvus Energy appoints new CEO

Energy storage system specialist Corvus Energy has appointed Fredrik Witte as its new CEO, starting January 1, 2024.

For the past eight years, Witte has been managing director of Cargill Aqua Nutrition’s operations in Norway, Scotland, and Canada, leading 450 employees. He has also served as the CFO for Rieber & Søn ASA in Bergen and has previous experience at Tomra Systems and DNB.

He holds a degree in finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance & Commerce.

“Corvus Energy is entering an important phase where the company will continue to build on a strong foundation and maintain its position as the market leader in a rapidly growing market,” said Mikael Mäkinen, chairman of the Corvus board. “We are therefore very pleased that Fredrik has accepted to become the company’s new CEO. Fredrik brings extensive strategic and financial experience from companies in growth, something the board believes is an excellent fit to lead Corvus Energy forward.”

Claiming a market share of more than 50% of the world fleet of zero-emission vessels, Corvus Energy offers a portfolio of energy storage and fuel cell systems providing power systems in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems and hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems.

“Corvus is a unique global company,” said Witte. “It is motivating to become part of a company that plays a key role in making the global maritime industry emission-free. I am therefore humbled to have been given the responsibility of leading the company and building upon a strong market position. First and foremost, I am looking forward to getting to know the business and the employees worldwide, where we together will continue to develop the company.”

Until Witte takes up his new role, Corvus CFO Mette Rokne Hanestad is serving as interim CEO.