Corps supporting recovery operations following Baltimore bridge collapse

The Baltimore Engineer District activated its Emergency Operations Center March 26, clearing the way for more than 1,100 engineering, construction, contracting and operations specialists to provide support to local, state and federal agencies following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

In accordance with federal authorities, the Corps of Engineers says that iy continues the effort to clear the federal channel as part of the larger interagency recovery effort. Together with local, state, and federal partners, it is working closely to determine the actions required to remove the fallen debris.

As of March 27, the Corps is providing:

Certified underwater assessment capabilities by Structural Professional Engineers, Remotely Operated Vehicle and sonar;

Structural Engineering support, including certified bridge safety inspectors and urban search and rescue structural technical specialists; and

Waterway debris management, led by USACE debris removal vessel Reynolds, which patrols the waters of the Baltimore Harbor and Patapsco River for drift and debris that could be hazardous to navigation; Hydrographic and topographic surveying via the Catlett, a 61-foot survey vessel that actively supports the Baltimore District’s Navigation Branch.

USACE is also poised to provide the following support to the joint response:

Additional USACE vessels are prepared to join efforts as needed for waterway debris management, led by USACE debris removal vessel Reynolds;

Two survey vessels from USACE, Philadelphia District, H.R. Spies and the Dauntless, are available to support; and

USACE dive safety experts from the Philadelphia, Buffalo, and New England Districts are preparing to join the response effort.

Baltimore District operates and maintains more than 290 miles of federal navigable channels within the Susquehanna River watershed, including the Fort McHenry Channel.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin. “Our Emergency Managers are closely monitoring the incident and coordinating with partner agencies for any potential support requests. We’ll continue to support the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and local agencies as needed.”