BMA Technology delivers key solutions for “orange is the new green” duo

Turkish-based marine electrical systems specialist BMA Technology is to provide a range of solutions for the two ultra eco-friendly 650 TEU containerships on order for Moerdijk, Netherlands, based A2B-online at Turkey’s Sedef Shipyard.

With a paint job in its signature bright orange, A2B-online said, at the time the vessels were ordered, that the duo will reveal that “orange is the new green.”

A2B-online expects the vessels to achieve emission reductions of up to 95%, Among their key features is a multi-fuel methanol-electric propulsion system. They are also each equipped with 1.5 MWh battery capacity, , enabling them to operate emissions-free during harbor and inland water operations.

BMA Technology has provided a comprehensive suite of electrical solutions to power A2B-online’s initiative. Its scope of supply includes electric drives, motors, lithium-ion batteries, low voltage switchboards and alarm monitoring & control systems.

“Our collaboration with A2B-online and Sedef Shipyard is a testament to our commitment to sustainable maritime solutions,” says Hakki Yigit Bayrak, business development director at BMA Technology. “We are proud to be part of this vision, which showcases our dedication to reducing environmental impact through cutting-edge electrical technologies. The number of projects in which we have implemented these and similar solutions has now reached seven ships.”

BMA Technology was established in 2013 and is located in the Gebze Organized Industrial Zone, within reach of Tuzla, Yalova and Izmit, Turkey’s three biggest shipyard zones. In 2023, it opened an Antalya branch, expanding its reach and its ability to servecustomers. As an electrical solution provider, the company’s primary concentration areas are design, development, software engineering and production of systems for electrical propulsion.