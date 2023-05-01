ABS launches offshore spaceport guide at OTC

Seeing an increase in global demand for offshore spacecraft launch and recovery, ABS used the opening day of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston to announced the publication of the first international requirements for the design and construction of offshore spaceports.

The announcement came hard on the heels of ABS’s revealing its role in preparing a former Edison Chouest OSV for a new role as as the world’s first marine spaceport for human space flights.

ABS has produced its new set of requirements based on service experience with industry leading aerospace rocket launch and recovery companies. The requirements have been published to guide the space flight industry in the safe design and construction of offshore assets. Previously there were no industry requirements to address an offshore spaceport’s unique concept of operation.

ABS defines offshore spaceports as marine or offshore assets that conduct spacecraft launch or recovery. The ABS Requirements for Building and Classing Offshore Spaceports address several vessel types including barge type units, column-stabilized, offshore installations and self-elevating units.

“The offshore space industry is growing rapidly, and ABS is already a pioneer in the field of offshore space support with our industry-leading work on autonomous rocket recovery droneships,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS senior vice president, global offshore. “This new publication allows ABS to provide clear support for organizations that are engaging with regulatory agencies to reactivate assets such as offshore support vessels, barges and liftboats to support space flight

