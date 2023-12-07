Teck and Oldendorff to fit bulker with rotor sails Written by Nick Blenkey









In another example of how charterers are helping push forward the move to greener shipping, Canadian mining giant Teck Resources is making a joint investment with Oldendorff Carriers that will see Norsepower rotor sails retrofitted to the vessel Dietrich Oldendorff.

The ship, which carries shipments of Teck steelmaking coal from the Port of Vancouver, will be outfitted with the rotor sail system by mid-2024.

The rotor sails generate lift from the wind, which is translated into additional thrust, thereby reducing fuel consumption on voyages across the Pacific. The addition of the rotors, along with other emission savings measures, is expected to reduce emissions by 55% resulting in an annual reduction of over 17,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, equal to removing 3,500 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road.

Since November 2021, when Teck and Oldendorff started joint efforts to reduce supply chain emissions, an estimated 115,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been eliminated, the equivalent of removing over 25,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road.

“This innovative agreement to utilize wind power in shipping will reduce the carbon footprint in Teck’s supply chain and help advance the development of green transportation corridors,” said Teck president and CEO Jonathan Price. “Teck is collaborating with our customers and suppliers to reduce emissions in our supply chain as part of our climate strategy.”

“We are excited to harness the power of the wind in the transpacific dry bulk trade with a progressive partner like Teck,” said Patrick Hutchins, CEO of Oldendorff Carriers. “Our mutual determination to drive a decarbonized supply chain can only be realized through cooperation and collaboration. The energy transition has begun, and we are prepared to make the necessary joint investments that will provide a meaningful reduction of emissions. Forty years of historical weather data show that the trade between the Pacific Northwest and Asia is one of the best trade lanes for producing reliable wind energy.”

The Norsepower rotors are constructed in part with recycled materials from approximately 342,000 plastic bottles.

Teck and Oldendorff are also currently piloting the use of biofuel on another bulk carrier as another means to lower emissions.

As part of Teck’s sustainability strategy, the company has 2030 climate goals that include reducing carbon intensity across operations by 33%, supporting partners in reducing global carbon intensity of steelmaking by 30%, and establish low-emission supply chain corridors, including support for a 40% reduction in shipping emission intensity, working with customers and transportation providers. These 2030 goals support Teck’s goal to be a carbon-neutral operator by 2050.