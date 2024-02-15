Coast Guard FRC intercepts Houthi weapons shipment

As news of yet another Houthi attack on a merchant vessel emerged today, U.S. Central Command released details of a January 28 incident in which the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast-response cutter (FRC) USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr (WPC 1147), assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, seized advanced conventional weapons and other lethal aid originating in Iran and bound to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen from a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

A boarding team from the FRC discovered over 200 packages that contained medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives, unmanned underwater/surface vehicle (UUV/USV) components, military-grade communication and network equipment, anti-tank guided missile launcher assemblies, and other military components.

“This is yet another example of Iran’s malign activity in the region, ” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Their continued supply of advanced conventional weapons to the Houthis is in direct violation of international law and continues to undermine the safety of international shipping and the free flow of commerce.”

Despite weapons seizures, Iranian munitions are still reaching the group. Today, UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident 85 nautical miles east of Aden in which a vessel reported an explosion in close proximity. The crew and the vessel were reported safe, with the vessel proceeding on its journey.

Media report a Houthi spokesman as identifying the vessel as a “British vessel,” the Lycavitos.

That ship is a Barbados-flagged Supramax bulker that appears on the fleet list of ship manager Helikon Shipping, which has offices in Athens and London. Some media reports say that the ship suffered slight shrapnel damage.

The attack on the Lycavitos came after four strikes were carried out yesterday by CENTCOs against seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), three mobile unmanned aerial vehicles(UAV), and one explosive unmanned surface vessel(USV) in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.