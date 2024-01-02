Cargo hold fire breaks out on ship carrying lithium-ion batteries Written by Nick Blenkey









A 410-foot vessel carrying a cargo that included lithium-ion batteries was today safely moored in Broad Harbor, Alaska, after a response that began when it reported a cargo hold fire at 4.40 a.m., Thursday, December 28, as it was approximately 225 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

The vessel, the 13,633 dwt , 2012-built Panamanian flag general cargo ship Genius Star XI, is operated by Wisdom Marine Lines SA of Taiwan,

On being alerted of the cargo hold fire, which was contained but then ongoing, the 17th Coast Guard District Command Center in Juneau directed Genius Star XI to continue toward Dutch Harbor while an HC-130 airplane from Air Station Kodiak and the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC-39) were dispatched to assist.

“We applaud the crewmembers aboard Genius Star XI, whose swift actions kept the fire contained to this point,” said Captain Chris Culpepper, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, as the response got underway, “This will be an ongoing team effort as we work to safely extinguish the fire, provide any necessary medical care for the crew, and mitigate the dangers associated with a shipboard fire.”

The Coast Guard confirmed there were no injuries to the 19 crewmembers aboard Genius Star XI.

A team of marine firefighting experts from T&T Salvage and Resolve Marine had embarked the ship by Friday, December 29, to begin an on-site assessment of the vessel’s condition. It found no signs of structural deformation or blistering outside of the compartment.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage issued a Captain of the Port Order to Genius Star XI to remain two miles offshore. Also, the Captain of the Port established a one-mile safety zone around the vessel for the duration of the response effort.

“A top priority is the safety of the crewmembers and responders aboard Genius Star XI, the safety of the community in Unalaska, and mitigating any potential environmental impact,” said Rear Admiral Megan Dean, Commander of the 17th Coast Guard District. “The Coast Guard Captain of the Port, Gallagher Marine Systems, T&T Salvage, and the State of Alaska are working in a Unified Command to respond safely and swiftly. The Unified Command is also working closely with Unalaska city officials to address local concerns and keep the community informed of response efforts.”

By Saturday, the T&T Salvage marine firefighting team remained aboard the Genius Star XI and reported regular temperature readings in the cargo hold. The team completed a preliminary assessment of the vessel’s condition. Based on temperature readings and other indicators, the Unified Command believed the condition of the vessel, stable with no indication of heat in the cargo holds.

“Informed by the findings of the Salvage and Marine Firefighting team, the Unified Command will direct the Genius Star XI to anchor in a place of refuge in Broad Bay, near Dutch Harbor, Alaska,” said Captain Chris Culpepper, Captain of the Port. “This protected anchorage has been pre-identified in the Area Contingency Plan and will allow the vessel to remain stable, minimizing risk of any re-flash of the fire as we continue our response.”

The Coast Guard issued a new Captain of the Port Order directing the vessel to remain at the specified anchorage away from marine traffic and await additional technical experts who could certify the cargo hold is safe to enter. The one-mile safety zone in effect around the vessel will remain in effect to protect waterway users and the local community.

As a precaution, the Unified Command also directed an Emergency Towing System be pre-staged aboard the ship and affixed for rapid use should Genius Star XI lose propulsion and need to be towed offshore.

Today, the vessel was in Broad Bay after being moored on a prepositioned mooring buoy utilizing the Emergency Towing System. Assessment teams on site reported that air quality remains normal and there is no indication of heat in or around the cargo holds. The vessel will keep its engines in warm status and has a tug standing by in the event weather requires additional relocation.

A one-mile safety zone around the vessel remains in place. Mariners who wish to enter that zone should request permission on VHF Channel 16.

An investigation into the cause of the cargo hold fire will take place once response efforts are complete.