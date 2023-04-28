IP Code adoption sets new standard for Industrial Personnel Carriage Written by Heather Ervin









Amendments to SOLAS Convention will mandate application of the International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel from July 1, 2024, writes Joseph Gardemal, ABS Manager, Regulatory Affairs

Expansion of the maritime offshore and energy sectors has created growth in new offshore industrial activities and a demand for carriage of industrial personnel to and from offshore facilities. Recognizing that the safety standards in existing IMO instruments do not fully cover risks specific to maritime operations within the offshore sector, the 106th session of the Maritime Safety Committee in November 2022 adopted Resolution MSC.521(106) containing the new SOLAS Chapter XV “Safety Measures for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel.” In association with the new SOLAS Chapter XV, the Maritime Safety Committee also adopted Resolution MSC.527(106) containing the International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel, or IP Code.

SOLAS Chapter XV applies to cargo ships and high-speed cargo craft of 500 gt and upwards on international voyages and which carry more than 12 industrial personnel. Additionally, it has been recognized that the transport of many industrial personnel will take place either within the confines of a particular coastal State or between a base port and an offshore installation outside territorial waters and may take place onboard ships below 500 gt.

To facilitate international movement and safe operations of ships carrying industrial personnel, Administrations are encouraged to apply this code also to ships operating only on such voyages.

Structure of the IP Code

The scope of the IP Code is organized into five main parts. General Provisions (Part I) establishes new terminology related to industrial personnel transport and transfer and establishes specific survey and certification requirements for ships carrying industrial personnel.

Goals and Functional Requirements (Part II) outlines nine specific aspects of ship design and operation relating to industrial personnel. Regulations (Part III) provides further requirements specific to qualification of industrial personnel and personnel transfer. Part four covers additional regulations for ships certified in accordance with SOLAS Chapter I and provides further requirements for cargo ships carrying industrial personnel. Part five covers additional regulations for ships certified in accordance with SOLAS Chapter X and provides further requirements for high-speed cargo craft carrying industrial personnel.

The development of the IP Code was significantly influenced by the Code of Safety for Special Purpose Ships (2008 SPS Code), with some alterations. While the 2008 SPS Code has been available and utilized by the marine sector for many years, its application is not mandated under the SOLAS Convention, but is instead applied as directed by individual Flag Administrations and Coastal States. In contrast, the IP Code is made mandatory through the new Chapter XV in the SOLAS Convention.

Implementation and Required Action

For newbuilding cargo ships and high-speed cargo craft of 500 gt and above constructed on or after July 1, 2024, engaged in international voyages and carrying an aggregate number of industrial personnel, special personnel and passengers exceeding 12 persons, such ships must plan for compliance with SOLAS Chapter XV and the IP Code.

For existing ships that have been authorized by their flag administration to carry industrial personnel before the entry into force of the IP Code on July 1, 2024, a grace period will be given before selected regulations in the IP Code become applicable. Existing ships may continue to carry industrial personnel providing that certain requirements are met.

Compliance will be documented by issuance of an Industrial Personnel Safety Certificate and accompanying Record of Equipment (Form IP) to be kept available onboard the ship.

For existing ships that have not been authorized by their flag administration to carry industrial personnel before the entry into force of the IP Code on July 1, 2024, such ships will have to comply with the complete IP Code before being able to carry more than 12 Industrial Personnel after July 1, 2024. To obtain an Industrial Personnel Safety Certificate these ships are to be certified for compliance with the entire IP Code.

Owners will need to act so that existing ships will be able to continue to carry Industrial Personnel once the IP Code enters into force. Shipowners already carrying industrial personnel should contact the relevant flag administration to obtain formal confirmation on whether their vessels are considered covered by the grace period provisions, or if any actions are required to obtain IP Code certification.