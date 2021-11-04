Proman Stena Bulk launches first methanol dual-fueled tanker in series Written by Nick Blenkey









China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), has just launched the Stena Pro Patria, the first of three 49,900 dwt methanol dual-fuel MR tankers on order for the Proman Stena Bulk joint venture.

Construction of the Stena Pro Patria will now continue on the water, ahead of sea trials and final delivery to Proman Stena Bulk in first quarter2022.

Over the next two years, she will be joined by another five methanol-powered newbuilds: Stena Pro Mare and Stena Prosperous, which will be Proman Stena Bulk JV vessels, and the Proman-owned Provident, Progressive and Promise.

All vessels will be constructed at Guangzhou Shipyard International and delivered by the end of 2023.

The Provident and Progressive will be traded globally for shipping chemicals and clean petroleum products, offering shipowners worldwide to assess the environmental benefits and emissions reductions of methanol-fueled vessels.

All the Proman and Proman Stena Bulk JV vessels will utilize the same pioneering vessel design and innovative MAN B&W 6G50ME-C9.6 MW Tier III engines. The vessels will also be equipped with the latest energy efficiency technology, including continually controlled combustion, optimized tuning, redesigned and aerodynamic hull lines, and shaft generator, reducing fuel consumption and helping to meet strict emissions criteria.

Each vessel will use approximately 12,500 tonnes of methanol fuel. They will use widely available and cost competitive so called “gray” methanol, produced from natural gas.

Proman, a major global supplier of methanol, fertilizer and products such as melamine, says that as a marine fuel, methanol produces no sulfur dioxide or particulate matter, and reduces quantities of nitrogen oxide by 60%. Methanol produced from natural gas represents a 10-15% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional marine fuels, and is also biodegradable. Meantime, adds Proman, production of “green” methanol from sustainable sources such as waste, bio-mass or renewable energy is also growing and highly scalable, and when used as a marine fuel reduces CO2 emissions by over 90%, making methanol a truly future-proof shipping fuel.

Proman says it is committed to developing sustainable methanol and ammonia as cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels.