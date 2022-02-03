Maersk containership runs aground

Initial efforts to refloat a 400 meter long Maersk containership that ran aground last night were unsuccessful. The vessel, the Mumbai Maersk was en route for Bremerhaven from Rotterdam when, at around 11.05 p.m. it grounded off the North Sea island of Wangerooge while approaching the mouth of the Weser River.

Overall command of operations to free the vessel, the 20,000 TEU Danish-flagged Mumbai Maersk, was assumed by Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies (Havariekommando). It dispatched the multipurpose vessels Neuwerk and Mellum, along with five tugboats, to the scene.

A towing assistance team boarded the containership to provide support.

In the early hours of this morning a first attempt to tow the ship into the deeper fairway was unsuccessful. Initial plans were to make another attempt at noon today, However, reports broadcaster NDR, plans are now to make another effort on the night high tide at around midnight and two powerful tugs are en route from the Netherlands to assist in the effort.

NDR says that there are many indications that the ship may have suffered rudder damage. It report that “the pilot was already on board when the Mumbai Maersk suddenly drove in a circle and then apparently got out of control.”

Maersk released this statement: