Cyberattack hits DNV ShipManager software

DNV confirmed yesterday that its ShipManager fleet management software was hit by a cyberattack on the evening of Saturday, January 7, and that DNV specialists had shut down ShipManager’s IT servers in response to the incident.

“All users can still use the onboard, offline functionalities of the ShipManager software,” said DNV. “At this point in time there are no indications that any other software or data by DNV is affected.​“

DNV, which itself offers a wide range of cybersecurity products, said that its “experts are working closely with global IT security partners to investigate the incident and to put in place a technical recovery plan and will ensure operations are online as soon as possible.​“

DNV is in dialogue with the Norwegian police about the cyberattack incident.

Affected customers have been informed of a 24/7 support hotline.