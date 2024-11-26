VIDEO: Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime speak

The inaugural Top Women in Maritime Celebration, hosted by Marine Log, made its mark by shining a spotlight on the incredible achievements of women in a field long dominated by men. Now, the inspiring event is available for everyone to see, as the full video of the celebration can be viewed online (see below).

The event, which took place at the World War II Museum in New Orleans, La., on November 11, brought together leaders from across the maritime sector to recognize and honor the trailblazing women who are reshaping the industry. From ship captains and engineers to executives and innovators, the women recognized represent the diverse and dynamic force driving the future of maritime.

In addition to heartfelt speeches and personal stories, the event showcased the work of these outstanding women who are pushing the boundaries of possibility. The video gives a unique look at the winners, their motivations, challenges and mentors.

The event, hosted by Marine Log’s editor in chief, Heather Ervin, honored this year’s winners for their exceptional contributions to the industry. Brief remarks were given by Taylor Dickerson, president of Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs) (the premier sponsor of the event); Ally Cedeno, founder and president of the Women Offshore Foundation (association sponsor); and Christina Liviakis Gianopulos, president of WISTA USA (association sponsor). Each speaker focused on what being a woman in the maritime industry has looked like for them and why these important associations and foundations were created to help support others.