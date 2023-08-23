Texas port could be home to green hydrogen and ammonia plant Written by Nick Blenkey









A 245-acre site at the Port of Victoria, Texas, could become a major green hydrogen and green ammonia production center.

The Victoria County Navigation District and Acme Greentech Ventures Americas Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of India’s Acme Group have entered into an option agreement that will see Acme conduct due diligence and feasibility studies to develop an integrated green hydrogen and ammonia facility of up to 1.2 MMTPA at Port Victoria, resulting in significant potential investments and jobs.

Acme is one of the largest solar power power producers in India. It built the world’s first fully integrated green ammonia plant in 2021 which is currently producing around five tons of green ammonia daily.

“As the world’s energy consumption continues to increase, we are committed to providing clean and sustainable energy to help secure that future demand,” said Acme chairman Manoj Upadhyay. “Both the port’s geographical position as well as the transport and logistic options to access the markets make for an ideal location for our plant. Additionally, Victoria’s business-friendly community has been wonderful to work with and we look forward to further collaborating to potentially develop both jobs and green energy in the region.”

“We have recently made great infrastructure investments at the port to keep us competitive and ensure our commitment to bringing new jobs and industry to our community,” said Sean Stibich, executive director at the Port of Victoria. “We are excited for the possibility to partner with Acme to bring its dedication to green energy and emerging technology to Victoria. We would also like to thank our local leadership, especially the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, for proactively bringing strategic business partnerships to our port.”

Victoria County Navigation District says that the proposed Acme project also has the possibility of bringing in a much-needed 345 kV power line, as well as a support industry with a large private investment. The port now has over 510 acres under option at its Texas Logistics Center.