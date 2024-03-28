Unified Command releases update on Baltimore bridge collapse response Written by Nick Blenkey









As the Unified Command set up in response to the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge continued its efforts, news came that the bodies of two workers killed in the incident had been recovered.

Maryland State Police Col. Ronald Butler Jr. said the focus now shifts to a “salvage operation,” as the bridge’s superstructure is blocking diver access to the remaining victims.

“We have exhausted all search efforts and the areas around this wreckage, and based on the sonar scans, we firmly believe the (remaining) vehicles are encased in the superstructure and concrete that we tragically saw come down,” local media report him as saying,

How soon removal of the bridge wreckage will start is not known but this morning White House press secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre said that “starting today, the Navy is sending contracted barges and support vessels to the Port of Baltimore to begin clearing debris.”

According to USNI News, the Navy’s supervisor of salvage and diving will mobilize a 1,000-ton lift capacity derrick barge, a 400-ton lift capacity revolving crane barge and a 160-ton revolving crane, in addition to necessary support vehicles, to help remove the concrete and steel parts of the bridge that are currently in the Patapsco River and on top of Dali.

The Unified Command released the following update this afternoon:

Dive operations and vehicle recovery are paused due to hazardous conditions caused by the submerged wreckage and debris.

The Unified Command has established a 2000-yard Safety Zone for the M/V Dali recovery efforts. The safety zone is enforced for the protection of personnel, vessels, and the marine environment from the potential hazards associated with salvage work.

On-Scene crews continue to assess and monitor for spilled oils and hazardous substances to prevent further discharge or release into the marine environment. There is 2,400 feet of sorbent boom deployed at the incident site, and 2,400 feet of hard containment boom with anchoring systems deployed around the vessel. Additionally, 1,000 feet of boom is on stand-by to deploy if additional prevention supplies are required.

The Unified Command is addressing environmental concerns with response teams conducting visual inspections of water quality and collecting samples for testing.

First responders have observed a sheen around the vessel. There are 56 total containers loaded on the vessel that contained hazardous materials. 13 were impacted. The 13 that were impacted were assessed by an industrial hygienist for potential hazards.

The chemical components assessed were soap products, perfume products, or not otherwise specified resin. We have been conducting air monitoring on the vessel and around the vessel with our contractor. No volatile organic compounds or flammable vapors were observed. We are continuing to air monitor throughout the incident. Pollution and debris removal operations are on-going. At this time, no atmospheric hazards have been detected and the Unified Command continues to ensure safety.

I-695 remains closed on the Outer Loop at MD 173 (Exit 1) and on the Inner Loop at MD 157/Peninsula Expressway (Exit 43). Allow extra travel times using alternate routes on I-95, I-895 and other portions of I-695.

Vehicles transporting hazardous materials prohibited in tunnels should use the western section of I-695 around the tunnels. This includes vehicles carrying bottled propane gas in excess of 10 pounds per container (maximum of 10 containers), bulk gasoline, explosives, and significant amounts of radioactive materials.

The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command includes the:

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Maryland Department of the Environment

Maryland Transportation Authority

Witt O’Brien’s

Maryland State Police