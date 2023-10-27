U.S. DOE funds green hydrogen projects

Empire Diversified Energy Inc. announced that its Anaerobic Digester project in Follansbee, Brooke County, W.Va., will receive funding for green hydrogen projects via Empire’s inclusion in the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2).

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced on October 13 that ARCH2 was selected as one of seven hydrogen hub projects nationwide to receive funding from DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED). Specifically, the ARCH2 consortium is scheduled to receive up to $925 million to advance the development of green hydrogen projects in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Empire’s wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Green Generation LLC, will oversee the Anaerobic Digester project.

In being selected for this funding, Empire has distinguished itself among significant players in the sustainable-energy space and looks forward to representing the Northern Panhandle in West Virginia’s strong history of energy production. This project uses renewable feedstocks to generate green hydrogen that will be used for industrial and transportation fuel.

The vision of Empire’s leadership team for establishing a hydrogen-based energy project in Follansbee is now fortified with Empire being selected as a Project Development Partner by ARCH2. The Anaerobic Digester project is just one of several Empire projects in various stages of operation and development that emphasize recycling, brownfields redevelopment, and economic growth while decarbonizing industrial and commercial operations at The Port of West Virginia.

Empire will be presenting project details to stakeholders and local citizens at upcoming public meetings as part of its Community Benefits Plan.

Empire Diversified Energy Inc. is a multifaceted holding company, with business units in the sustainable energy and logistics sector. Empire Diversified Energy’s primary location is in Follansbee, W.Va., where it operates the Port of West of Virginia along with its Eco-Industrial Complex. The facility is geographically located along the Ohio River where it serves as a crossroads of the East Coast and Midwest through its trimodal facility. EDE is currently deploying a host of innovative proven technologies serving the pathway to clean energy generation. These business units will serve the transportation, waste, steel, warehousing, and other sectors to help decarbonize the region.