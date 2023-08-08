Maritime Partners welcomes M/V Troy Bernier to its fleet

Metairie, La., headquartered Maritime Partners LLC, which, with over 1,600 inland waterways vessels, is the largest lessor of marine equipment in the United States, just added another to its fleet. Christened the M/V Troy Bernier with a traditional bottle break on July 28, the 2,600 bhp vessel is an Entech Designs LLC designed inland towboat measuring 84 x 34 x 11 feet.

Built by the C&C Marine & Repair shipyard in Belle Chasse, La., the vessel is powered by twin Cummins QSK38M1 marine diesel engines turning twin 82 x 67 inch four-bladed stainless steel propellers) via Reintjes WAF 665 5.95:1 marine gears and has twin Cummins 99 kW 208 VAC, 3 Phase, 60 Hz gensets.

The vessel has two steering rudders and four flanking rudders controlled via an electric over hydraulic, full follow up steering system with 45 degree swing, and two 20 hp electric motors with hydraulic pumps.

The vessel is named for Maritime Partners associate Troy Bernier.

“I am honored and humbled that Maritime Partners has named this beautiful, 2,600 HP vessel after me,” he said. “It was a thrill to celebrate the christening of the M/V Troy Bernier with my co-workers, friends and family. I’m proud of the work I’ve been able to do at Maritime Partners. Having this vessel named after me is a visible reminder of MP’s commitment to its team. I’m excited that the M/V Bernier joins MP’s fleet of hard-working towboats, providing vital transportation of non-discretionary commodities which feed and power America.”

