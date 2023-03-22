LAC Fleet takes delivery of Mitsubishi-powered towboat

Lydia Ann Channel Fleet (LAC Fleet), Port Aransas, Texas, has partnered with Eymard Marine Construction in Harvey, La., to build a new vessel powered by two Laborde Products’ EPA Tier 3 Mitsubishi S6R2 engines, each producing 803hp @ 1400 rpm.

The towboat, the Isabella Juliette, has been built and delivered, equipped with reliable and efficient power to operate safely and effectively.

The combination of LAC Fleet’s extensive experience in marine transportation and Eymard’s expertise in shipbuilding ensured that the new vessel is of the highest quality and performance standards.

“We are thrilled to have worked with Laborde Products on this exciting project,” said Todd Maise, director of operations at LAC Fleet. “This new vessel is an important addition to our fleet, and we are confident that it will play a key role in helping us meet the growing demands of our customers. In fact, the vessel has performed beyond our expectation.”

After the selection of the two Mitsubishi S6R2 engines to power the new vessel, Trace Laborde, vice president of sales at Laborde Products, noted that the engines provide dependable and efficient power and added, “We are proud to be a part of this project and to provide the necessary power to ensure that the vessel operates at its best.”