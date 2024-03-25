Ingram Marine christens three new towboats

Earlier this month, Ingram Marine Group, Nashville, Tenn., held a christening ceremony for three new vessels: the M/V Patrick L. Morton, M/V Teresa Sprouse and M/V Gary L. Holman. The towboats, built by Houma, La.-based Main Iron Works, are each named after a distinguished, long-term Ingram associate.

“Patrick, Teresa and Gary have nearly 100 years of combined experience, and their longevity and depth of experience are amazing examples of ‘The Ingram Way,'” said Orrin Ingram, chairman of Ingram Marine Group and CEO of Ingram Industries. “They have all made such significant contributions over their time with us. They have tremendous work ethic, treat others with respect and are terrific leaders. Each is absolutely deserving of this recognition, and I’m proud to celebrate with them and their loved ones today.”

“Christening a vessel is one of the highest honors we can bestow, and Patrick, Teresa and Gary have each earned this special distinction,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of Ingram Marine Group. “All three are highly respected by their peers professionally and in their communities outside of work. Not only have they seen great success in their own careers, they have supported and mentored many others along the way. The christenings of these vessels is well-deserved.”

The Namesakes

The M/V Patrick L. Morton is named in honor of Ingram’s associate vice president of logistics and customer service. Morton joined Ingram in 1997, and over the years, has been a cornerstone leader in its Reserve office. Working in vessel operations as well as logistics and customer service, he is known for his steady leadership and kind nature. He is actively involved in the maritime community, including The Greater New Orleans Barge Fleeting Association, The Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association and The United Way of St. John. Morton is also a dedicated family man and has been married to his wife Tammy for more than 35 years. They share three children: Matthew, Michael and Maggie.

Patrick Morton (second from right in the front) and his family pose inside the wheelhouse of his namesake towboat.

The M/V Teresa Sprouse is dedicated to Ingram’s associate vice president of financial planning, analysis & reporting. Sprouse has served Ingram for more than 35 years, beginning her career as a senior accountant for Ingram Book Company. She transferred to Ingram Industries in 1999 before coming to Ingram Barge Company in 2007. She is known throughout the Nashville office for her friendly smile and unwavering support of her team and colleagues. She is the proud mother of her daughter, Kayla, and son, Jordan, and has been blessed with seven grandchildren. She is also a very active member of her church community.

The M/V Gary L. Holman is named after Ingram’s vice president of barge maintenance. Growing up in a small river town in Western Kentucky, he became fascinated with the marine industry at a young age and was drawn to Ingram’s vessels. Just over 36 years ago, Holman joined Ingram as a welder. Over the years, his strong work ethic and natural ability to build teams up found him taking on various leadership roles, including barge inspector, manager, general manager and director of barge maintenance. Highly respected by his peers, he wears many different hats within the company, and continues to serve as a mentor to many. Outside of work, Gary is a family man. He and his wife, Cindy, are the proud parents of Garett, who is also an Ingram associate, and grandparents to Harper and Brayden.

Gary Holman and his family on his namesake towboat on March 7.

Vessel Specs

These are the sixth, seventh and eighth new vessels built in a series of 10 ordered by Ingram Marine Group. They are four-decked, welded steel, USCG Subchapter M-compliant towboats, designed by Ingram Marine Group, Main Iron Works and Ashraf Degedy, PE. The 69- by 30-foot design is outfitted with twin Caterpillar Marine tier 3 diesel engines and Reintjes gearboxes, John Deer generators, and Michigan propellers. The live-aboard vessels feature a 33’ eye level and have capacities of 12,000 gallons of fuel and 4,600 gallons of potable water.

Ingram Marine Group includes four primary operating units: Ingram Barge Company, Ingram Logistics Services, Ingram Infrastructure Group and Custom Fuel Services. Ingram Barge Company is the leading carrier on America’s inland waterways. Ingram operates a fleet of approximately 140 towboats and 5,000 barges that transport aggregates, grain, fertilizer, coal, ores, alloys, steel products, chemicals, and other products. Ingram Logistics Services specializes in ocean freight, domestic freight, trucking and end-to-end logistics services for our customers.

Ingram Infrastructure Group is a material handling and supply chain solutions provider. Custom Fuel Services operates 12 floating fueling stations on the Mississippi and Ohio River Systems and provides marine fuels, lubricants, and other miscellaneous services to towboats, barges, stevedoring rigs, and ships. In addition, Ingram operates a ship anchorage in Louisiana.