Cargill to build new soybean facility near Carruthersville

n good news for farmers and the inland waterways industry, agribusiness giant Cargill has unveiled plans to build a new soybean processing facility located in Pemiscot County, Mo. near Hayti and Caruthersville. The facility will be the first of its kind for Southeast Missouri with an annual production capacity of 62 million bushels of soybeans.

Cargill anticipates breaking ground on the project early next year with plans to be operational in 2026. The new facility will add approximately 45 full-time positions to the region when complete.

“Cargill’s new facility, with its location on the Mississippi River, will operate year-round and provide farmers opportunity to take advantage of increased domestic demand versus relying solely on seasonal exports,” said Tim Coppage, regional commercial lead, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain North America. “Access to both river and rail will provide more flexibility and market access for farmers.