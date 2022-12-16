Philadelphia Engineer District awards Weeks, GLDD beach fill contracts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District has awarded a $23.8 million contract to Weeks Marine of Cranford, N.J. for to conduct periodic nourishment on three dune and beach fill projects along the Delaware coast. The contract is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

The contract calls for dredging sand from offshore borrow sites. Sand is then pumped through a series of pipes, placed on beaches, and graded into an engineered dune and berm template, which is designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events. The contract includes the following work:

Rehoboth & Dewey Beaches: In Rehoboth Beach, sand will be placed on the beach in the northern portion of the community (between City Tennis Courts area on N. Surf Avenue south to the Bandstand Area). In Dewey Beach, sand will be placed on the beach between Salisbury Street south to the Beach Avenue area. Estimated sand quantity: Rehoboth Beach – 196,000 cubic yards; Dewey Beach – 194,000 cubic yards.

Bethany & South Bethany Beaches: In Bethany Beach, sand will be placed from Third Street south to Wellington Park. In South Bethany Beach, sand will be placed from approximately North 5th Street south to North end of Fenwick Island State Park. Estimated sand quantity: Bethany Beach – 245,000 cubic yards; South Bethany Beach – 287,000 cubic yards.

Fenwick Island: In Fenwick Island, sand will be placed from approximately Kames Street south to Lighthouse Road. Estimated sand quantity: Fenwick Beach – 207,000 cubic yards.

Weeks Marine is expected to begin dredging and beachfill operations in the winter/spring of 2023.

Dunes and associated beach access points will be repaired in certain areas; however, most of the work includes widening the beach between the toe of the dune and the water line. Depending on the condition of the beach based on surveys, the Army Corps could exercise contract options to place additional sand as part of the project.

The project is cost-shared between the Federal government and the State of Delaware.

GLDD AWARDED $28.8 MILLION BEACH FILL CONTRACT

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, has been awarded a $28,825,075 firm-fixed-price contract to place approximately 231,000 cubic yards of beach fill along the Atlantic Ocean coastline. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received.

Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pa., with an estimated completion date of June 7, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil consolidated working funds in the amount of $28,825,075 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, is the contracting activity (W912BU-23-C-0003).

