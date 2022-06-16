Master Boat Builders to build second tug for Polaris New Energy

Coden, Ala., based Master Boat Builders, Inc. (MBB) reports that it is to construct a new 4,000-hp tug for PNE Marine Holdings, LLC. It will be a sister ship to Polaris, which was delivered to Polaris New Energy, LLC earlier this year.

The new tug will be coupled with an LNG bunkering barge, currently under construction at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, to form a Jones Act-compliant articulated tug barge (ATB).

The ATB will be used to fuel the cruise industry’s new LNG-powered ships in Port Canaveral in Fla. The tug is expected to be delivered to PNE Marine Holdings, LLC in 2023.

“Master Boat Builders is humbled by the vote of confidence from Polaris New Energy to request construction of a sister ship to Polaris, which was delivered earlier this year,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “We are incredibly excited to continue this relationship with such a well-respected company in the industry.”