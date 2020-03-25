BIMCO issues COVID-19 guidelines for office spaces

To assist the shoreside of the maritime industry in taking appropriate protective measures at office workplaces, BIMCO is issuing guidelines intended to help shipping companies avoid spreading of the COVID-19 disease at offices and office buildings.

In addition, BIMCO has produced posters that can be easily printed and used at offices to help guide members of staff and visitors.

The guidelines are the latest in a series of coronavirus-related resources made available by BIMCO

“We all have a shared responsibility in containing this outbreak and promoting a sense of awareness amongst ourselves and others,” says BIMCO.” We hope that these guidelines will spread the message that basic human acts can go a long way in protecting each other as well as containing the spread of this disease.”

BIMCO is the world’s largest international shipping association, with around 1,900 members in more than 120 countries. Its global membership includes shipowners, operators, managers, brokers and agents.

