Trump makes two FMC Commissioner nominations

President Trump has nominated two Floridians — Laura DiBella and Robert Harvey — to be Federal Maritime Commissioners for terms expiring June 30, 2028. DiBella fills the vacancy created by the departure of FMC Chair Louis E. Sola. Harvey fills the opening created by the departure of Carl Whitney Bentzel. Sola is now a partner at Washington, D.C. lobbying firm Thorn Run Partners and Bentzel is president of the National Waterfront Employers Association.

DiBella, who is government relations advisor at law firm Adams and Reese was Florida’s first female Secretary of Commerce. Before joining Adams and Reese, she was the former president of business development at Florida Commerce; president/CEO at Enterprise Florida and president of the Florida Opportunity Fund. Her career has also included serving as executive director of the Florida Harbor Pilots Association and as port director of the Port of Fernandina Ocean Highway and Port Authority.

Harvey is president and executive director of the Florida Opportunity Fund, a not-for-profit that provides venture capital to emerging Florida companies, leverages additional capital resources, builds relationships with experienced entrepreneurs to lead growth companies, and partners with other organizations to strengthen the early-stage finance ecosystem in Florida.