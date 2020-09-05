Blount Boats delivers icebreaking tug

Warren, R.I., shipbuilder Blount Boats reports that, on Friday, August 28, the 56-foot, twin-screw tug Breaker II completed its delivery voyage to the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant, operated by New York Power Authority.

The 56- by 18.5-foot shallow draft tug was designed by the Bristol Harbor Group of Bristol, R.I., and has a reinforced hull for breaking ice efficiently. It will operate in seasonal ice near the entrance to and within the upper Niagara River.

The dual-purpose vessel will prevent ice flow from clogging the intakes to the hydroelectric power plant and facilitate the installation and removal of ice booms.

This is the first Subchapter M certified vessel built at the Blount shipyard and its hull, machinery, electrical systems and safety equipment all comply with the requirements of USCG Subchapter M – Towing Vessels.

The vessel is powered by two Caterpillar Tier III series C-9 engines, each producing 375 HP @1800 RPM.

Ship’s service power comes from twin Caterpillar Tier III C2.2 marine generator sets, each rated at 27eKW @1,800RPM .

Steel hull plating thickness’ range from 3/4 inch, 5/8 inch and 1/2 inch with 1 inch and 2 inch thick skeg plates. Ice Belt plating and plating to 1/3 abaft of the stem is ABS Grade “D” including the 1 inch and 2 inch skeg parts. All other plating is ABS Grade “A” steel.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Principal Particulars

Length, Overall = 56’-0”

Beam = 18’-5”

Depth, Molded = 6’-8.5”

Mean Draft = 4’-6”

Builder: Blount Boats, Inc. Warren R.I.

Naval Architect/Designer; Bristol Harbor Group, Bristol, R.I.

Owner: New York Power Authority, Buffalo, N.Y.

Owners Representative: Bristol Harbor Group, Bristol, R.I.

Operator: New York Power Authority

Crew: 4-8

Speed:10.5 knots max, (7.5 knots cruising loaded @ 1500 RPM).

Tank Capacities:

Fuel Oil:397 (x 2) gallons

Fresh Water: 20 gallons

Sewage: 150 (x 2) gallons