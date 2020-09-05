Blount Boats delivers icebreaking tug

Blount Boats delivers icebreaking tugWritten by Nick Blenkey
Warren, R.I., shipbuilder Blount Boats reports that, on Friday, August 28, the 56-foot, twin-screw tug Breaker II completed its delivery voyage to the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant, operated by New York Power Authority.
The 56- by 18.5-foot shallow draft tug was designed by the Bristol Harbor Group of Bristol, R.I., and has a reinforced hull for breaking ice efficiently. It will operate in seasonal ice near the entrance to and within the upper Niagara River.
The dual-purpose vessel will prevent ice flow from clogging the intakes to the hydroelectric power plant and facilitate the installation and removal of ice booms.
This is the first Subchapter M certified vessel built at the Blount shipyard and its hull, machinery, electrical systems and safety equipment all comply with the requirements of USCG Subchapter M – Towing Vessels.
The vessel is powered by two Caterpillar Tier III series C-9 engines, each producing 375 HP @1800 RPM.
Ship’s service power comes from twin Caterpillar Tier III C2.2 marine generator sets, each rated at 27eKW @1,800RPM .
Steel hull plating thickness’ range from 3/4 inch, 5/8 inch and 1/2 inch with 1 inch and 2 inch thick skeg plates. Ice Belt plating and plating to 1/3 abaft of the stem is ABS Grade “D” including the 1 inch and 2 inch skeg parts. All other plating is ABS Grade “A” steel.
SPECIFICATIONS:
Principal Particulars
- Length, Overall = 56’-0”
- Beam = 18’-5”
- Depth, Molded = 6’-8.5”
- Mean Draft = 4’-6”
- Builder: Blount Boats, Inc. Warren R.I.
- Naval Architect/Designer; Bristol Harbor Group, Bristol, R.I.
- Owner: New York Power Authority, Buffalo, N.Y.
- Owners Representative: Bristol Harbor Group, Bristol, R.I.
- Operator: New York Power Authority
- Crew: 4-8
- Speed:10.5 knots max, (7.5 knots cruising loaded @ 1500 RPM).
Tank Capacities:
- Fuel Oil:397 (x 2) gallons
- Fresh Water: 20 gallons
- Sewage: 150 (x 2) gallons
- Hull construction: Steel ABS Grade A & D
- Hatches & Manholes: Freeman Marine, Centex & NABRICO – Thru TIMCO
- Mooring: (8) NABRICO DF-528 Closed Chocks & (4) NABRICO DF-2
- Coatings:International (SurfaceWorx), Paint Sub-contractor AMEX
- Propellers:(2) 38”x 34” stainless steel Michigan Wheel propellers
- Shafts:(2) 4.5” diameter x 13’-0” long Aquamet from National Specialty Shaft & Rudder Bearings: Thordon
- Engine Controls: Twin Disc EC300-3 Stations
- Switchboard: Power Panels Inc., Morgan City, La.
- Elect Panels & Controllers: Granite City Electric, Pawtucket R.I.
- Engine Cooling: R.W. Fernstrum & Co. WEKA box coolers
- Exhaust Systems; Maxim-Gens & Thermal Products
- Mains Steering System:Auto-Nav Series 2000 electrohydraulic steering
- Fire & Bilge Pumps: Goulds GNL50SP-F.W. Webb
- Engine Room Ventilation: Delta T (2) .75HP 19” intake
- Fire Suppression: Kidde (1) 350# NOVEC fire system (Hiller Systems Inc)
- Insulation: Anchor Insulation Co
- Joiner Doors: Pole Star Maritime, LLC
- Windows: Beclawat,
- Heated Pilot House Helm & Crew Seats: Llebroc Industries
- Fire Detection: Fireboy (Firex, Portsmouth RI)
- PA & Communications: Zenitel by L&L Electronics
- General Alarm: Zenitel by L&L Electronics
- Search Lights: (3) Carlisle & Finch 12” 350 Watt searchlight
- Compass: Ritchie B-453-5N24 steelboat compass (E.S. Ritchie & Sons)
- Nav Equipment: Cay Electronics, Portsmouth R.I.