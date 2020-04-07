Double ended ferry to be retrofitted with Schottel EcoPellers Written by Nick Blenkey









Spay, Germany, based propulsion specialist Schottel reports that its successful Schottel Rudder EcoPeller (SRE) is set to be installed in a retrofit project for the first time.

Norwegian ferry operator Torghatten Trafikkselskap is to retrofit its double ended ferry Torghatten with two four-bladed Schottel type SRE 340 L CP EcoPellers. The 70.0 m long and 14.7 m wide Torghatten serves the route between Horn and Anddalsvåg, Norway, and is capable of carrying up to 199 passengers and 60 cars.

The ferry is being electrified and Gunnar Heringbotn, Technical Manager at Torghatten Trafikkselskap comments: “We have already equipped several of our ferries with Schottel propellers. For the electrification of the Torghatten, we have opted for the SRE, as it optimally meets our requirements and supports us on our way to an eco-friendly future. Thanks to the tailor-made modernization concept, downtimes can be kept as short as possible.”

Schottel EcoPeller type SRE 340 L CP

It will be possible to integrate the Schottel solution into the existing steel structure used by former propulsion system, so no hull changes or major steel work will be necessary. Additionally, the work can be carried out by a local shipyard – thus reducing installation efforts and shortening downtime tremendously.

The EcoPellers will be driven by electric motors. In operating mode, the required power will be supplied by battery packs installed on board. These will be recharged from the shore between transits.

To meet environmental compliance requirements, the propulsion system will be equipped with the patented and DNV-GL type-approved Schottel LEACON sealing system. Through the use of separate seals on the seawater side and on the gearbox side, the sealing system ensures that, in case of leakage, seawater entering the system, or gear oil escaping from it, are collected in an intermediate chamber. This prevents water from entering the gearbox and, of even greater importance, oil from escaping into the seawater.

Covering the range from 500 to 5,000 kW, the Schottel EcoPeller propulsion system has been primarily developed for open seas and coastal operating conditions.