USCG veteran Ryan O’Meara joins SAFE Boats International

Bremerton, Wash.-based SAFE Boats International has appointed Ryan O’Meara to its business development, federal sales team. He joins the high-performance aluminum boat specialist following a distinguished 26-year career in the United States Coast Guard, where he gained extensive experience in maritime operations, leadership, and mission execution.

A retired U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer (CWO4), O’Meara held five command positions across surf, heavy weather, and tactical units, including serving as commanding officer of the National Motor Lifeboat School. After his service, he supported large-scale disaster response operations with Longview Solutions Group, contributing to operational planning, logistics, and resource coordination during major national emergencies.

SAFE Boats says that O’Meara’s deep knowledge of frontline operations, vessel acquisition, and federal contracting requirements uniquely positions him to help federal agencies identify and acquire mission-specific vessels that meet the highest standards of performance, reliability, and crew safety.

“As SAFE Boats continues to grow, it is critical that we evolve to better serve our federal customers with solutions tailored to their most demanding missions,” said Rob Goley, director of business development at SAFE Boats International. “Ryan’s immense experience with federal contracting, coupled with his operational background, will strengthen our ability to understand customer needs and deliver mission-ready platforms. We are proud to welcome him to the SAFE Boats team.”