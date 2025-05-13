Damen and Alfa Laval aim to make sustainability upgrades a natural part of drydockings Written by Nick Blenkey









Damen Shiprepair has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alfa Laval Benelux that focuses on identifying opportunities for sustainability upgrades during the quotation and project phases of ship maintenance and refit.

The companies say that by combining Damen’s experience in these areas with Alfa Laval’s innovative energy-saving technologies, they aim to make decarbonization and sustainability upgrades a natural part of regular drydockings.

“Together, we can help owners take real steps towards IMO and EU sustainability targets,” says Michele Rivella, sales manager sustainability at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam. “By integrating Alfa Laval’s solutions into our existing workflow, we create a smooth, efficient path for clients to make meaningful changes – without needing extra downtime.”

The cooperation also includes joint customer visits and shared events, such as a planned sustainability-focused day during Alfa Laval Marine Days in September this year. Both companies share a significant portion of their customer base, crerating a solid foundation for impactful results.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business, and Alfa Laval is developing solutions that support our customers in navigating the shift to net zero,” says Leo Peters,manager sustainability at Alfa Laval Benelux.

“This partnership allows us to deliver a suite of innovative solutions and technologies to help shipowners reduce emissions, adopt energy-saving measures, and meet environmental requirements – all through a trusted shipyard partner that shares our commitment to sustainable progress,” says David van Luijtelaar, head of Alfa Laval’s Benelux marine division Benelux.