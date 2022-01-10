Wärtsilä signs long term LNG carrier maintenance deal

Putting the long in “long term,” Singapore-based NYK Shipmanagement has signed a 13-year optimized maintenance agreement with Wärtsilä. The contract is designed to ensure maximum uptime and equipment reliability, with assured maintenance costs, for an LNG carrier vessel with three Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines.

Covering maintenance and planning support, the contract includes Expert Insight, which enables dynamic, data-driven maintenance planning, optimizing maintenance needs and monitoring equipment and systems in real-time through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics.

Real-time monitoring allows specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centers to provide customers with proactive support. Providing advice and suggestions for resolving potential operational disturbances, greatly reduces the need for unplanned servicing. As a result, the vessel’s uptime and availability are notably increased.

“Our lifecycle customer support approach, as emphasized by these agreements, is a value-adding benefit that works to lower operating costs, reduce fuel consumption, and support the customer in their decarbonization journey,” says Henrik Wilhelms, director, agreement sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “We have enjoyed a long and close relationship with NYK group, and this agreement further strengthens the cooperation between our companies.”