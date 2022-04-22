Valmet opens Miami office

Espoo, Finland, headquartered Valmet, whose best known services include marine automation, has opened a new office in Miami, Fla, to strengthen its local presence and improve its services to the global marine industry, including cruise ship operators.

“Out of the many Valmet offices in the U.S.A., this new one is solely dedicated to serving our marine customers,” says John Weierud, director, marine automation at Valmet. “Miami is an ideal location for the office as it is home to the world’s largest cruising companies, and many of their ships are equipped with Valmet’s advanced automation solutions. Our marine customers now have better access to our automation experts’ know-how as well as our cybersecurity, turbine automation and emission control solutions” says John Weierud, Director, Marine Automation, Valmet.

Valmet marine services are available for the company’s marine emission control and automation products. They are designed to improve vessel operation, including optimized performance and operation costs, safety, reduced emissions or high availability and reliability.

Today, with cybersecurity playing an increasingly important role in the marine industry, Valmet provides cruise ships with a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services. These include regular Valmet DNA automation system security audits, continuous security updates, patch management and training for personnel.