TORM signs up 31 ships for MAN Energy Solutions digital service









MAN Energy Solutions has won a contract to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels in Danish product carrier specialist TORM’s fleet.

“Enabling immediate support to our crews is of highest priority in the digitalization process TORM is presently engaged in,” said Per S. Mølris, head of technical decarbonization at TORM. “Digital service will open the possibility of optimizing the main engine performance, not only once a month but continuously, which eventually will lead to reduced CO2 emissions,

“This is yet another significant order that we have concluded within the digital sphere and which will contribute significantly to the further development of our services to the maritime industry,” said Stig Holm, head of marine & power digital, Denmark, at MAN Energy Solutions. “TORM has, over many decades, been a valuable customer for MAN Energy Solutions and the signing of this agreement just emphasises our close cooperation.”

PrimeServ Assist is a proactive service solution – based on the MAN CEON digital platform – that constantly monitors and evaluates all parameters affecting engine performance. With the extensive data set and the history of the customer’s engine at hand, MAN PrimeServ service engineers in remote operating centers detect anomalies before potential breakdowns and advise on how to keep operations at peak efficiency.

PrimeServ Assist acts in different ways to optimize machinery performance to avoid damages or downtime, including through ad-hoc notifications on engine performance (and auxiliary systems) and newly-developed, AI-based, advanced algorithms that predict the remaining lifetime of individual components and advise action accordingly.