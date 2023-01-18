Solvang opts for propulsion optimization for EEXI compliance

To meet the new EEXI regulations, Norwegian operator Solvang ASA has selected MAN Energy Solutions after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ to perform a radical and extensive optimization of the propulsion drivetrain of a 2007/2008 gas tanker during its forthcoming dry docking. The solution will enable the ship to meet the EEXI regulations through main-engine power limitation and will put the vessel’s propulsive efficiency on a par with modern buildings through, among other initiatives, clever optimization of the existing CP propeller and aft-ship system.

The project will entail the introduction of optimized propeller blades, a propeller-hub fairing cone and EcoBulb rudder-bulb integration developed in close cooperation with Becker Marine Systems, Solvang ASA and MAN Energy Solutions’ hydrodynamic experts. Besides MAN Energy Solution’s scope of supply, the vessel will also be permanently power de-rated, EEXI power-limited, and equipped with a Mewis duct installation.

“We envisage that this significant, eco-concept investment will not just have a positive environmental impact, but that it will significantly prolong the efficiency and life of the vessel too,” said Tor Øyvind Ask, fleet director at Solvang ASA. “This investment will enhance the gas tanker’s operational efficiency while minimizing its carbon footprint and emissions in accordance with our best business practice.”

Michael Muff Jensen, senior sales manager, MAN Energy Solutions, Frederikshavn, said: “We are very happy to be part of this exciting propulsion optimization project where, once again, a successful long-term customer relationship has proven vital in putting together such a complex project as this. From a propulsion perspective, the solution is spot on in terms of performance, efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions. This is just Solvang’s latest investment in its current fleet, confirming its position in the market as a committed front-runner in the efficient and environmentally-friendly transport of LPG and petrochemical gases.”