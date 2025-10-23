HD KSOE’s nuclear powered box ship notches up another approval Written by Nick Blenkey









The 15,000 TEU nuclear powered containership design first unveiled by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) at Core Power’s New Nuclear for Maritime Houston Summit back in February (see earlier story) has now been awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) by classification society DNV.

The design demonstrates the application of SMR (small modular reactor) in a container vessel, capable of operating at 24 knots. The vessel concept incorporates a supercritical CO2-based power generation system, which can provide higher thermal efficiency and a reduced equipment footprint compared to conventional steam-based systems.

DNV has reviewed the conceptual design of the nuclear-powered ship in line with the relevant rules and regulations and the safety levels as outlined in SOLAS Ch. VIII and the IMO Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships.

“This SMR-powered container vessel concept represents a key milestone in our efforts to explore alternative fuels for decarbonizing shipping,” said Dr. Kwangpil Chang, CTO of HD KSOE. “The design focuses intensely on the safety of the vessel and advancing the propulsion system in the application of SMR technology. In addition, we have developed a novel shielding and containment system, which is designed to maintain reactor safety and vessel survivability even in the event of collisions, groundings, or sinking accidents. We will continue to collaborate with global partners to advance marine nuclear technologies.”

During the development of the ship design concept, the DNV team worked closely with HD KSOE to assess the vessel’s overall safety and the design of the advanced power generation system. This review includes the vessel’s main functions, power supply and overall approach to safety. In May 2025, HD KSOE and DNV also conducted a HAZID (Hazard Identification) workshop at DNV’s headquarters in Oslo to identify potential risks and accident scenarios for nuclear-powered vessels and to guide improvements in the design.

Geir Dugstad, technical director at DNV, commented: “Shifting environmental requirements and advances in technology are reigniting interest in nuclear propulsion as a potential solution for maritime decarbonization. But with little recent experience in utilizing nuclear power for cargo vessels, this AiP represents an important first step in building the technical verification process for nuclear-powered vessels. We are very pleased to award KSOE this new AiP, which is the well-deserved result of an intensive and productive cooperation, which we look forward to continuing as this exciting technology continues to develop.”