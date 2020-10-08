Dual-fuel retrofit kit for MAN 32/40 engine completes Type Approval Test Written by Nick Blenkey









MAN Energy Solutions reports that a dual-fuel retrofit kit for its MAN 32/40 engine has successful concluded its Type Approval Test (TAT).

The TAT confirmed the suitability of the retrofit kit for converting the company’s field-proven MAN 32/40 engine into a dual-fuel unit – a MAN 32/40R-DF type – that can run on both fossil and renewable gas fuels in addition to conventional fuel oil.

The TAT took place at the company’s Augsburg, Germany works from September 15 to 18., 2020 with the participation of the three classification societies: DNV GL, American Bureau of Shipping, and Lloyd’s Register.

In a unique first, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TAT was primarily held online. Classification-society representatives followed proceedings remotely and only visited the testbed on the final day for component inspection and TAT certificate signing.

Dr Matthias Auer, Head of Performance and Emission, R&D Four-Stroke at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Our special thanks goes to all our colleagues who made this retrofit project such a success and who helped us reach this important milestone, despite the difficult circumstances posed by COVID-19. Hosting this event virtually presented a new challenge that they met admirably and the feedback from the participating classification societies has been very positive.”

“This is another important milestone for the retrofit business at MAN Energy Solutions, offering our customers the possibility to convert their existing fleet to gas,” said Bernd Siebert – Head of Engineering, After-Sales Marine – MAN Energy Solutions. “The momentum towards cleaner and less carbon-intensive fuels is building and we are excited to play our part in developing appropriate solutions.”

MAN Energy Solutions has received many requests from customers to retrofit their MAN 32/40CD engines to gas/dual-fuel operation. The retrofit is a financially attractive and very price-competitive solution that is quick to carry out and delivers highly fuel-flexibility, while maintaining the engine maximum-output.

With the successful TAT, the company has now developed an easy-to-retrofit, reliable and robust conversion-kit designed to operate primarily on gas – mainly boil-off gas. The new retrofit meets IMO Tier I emission limits and has been designed such that engine conversions can be carried out either in dry dock or while sailing.

MAN Energy Solutions confirms that the new retrofit package is already available to order.